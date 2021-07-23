The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a fresh weather update for next two weeks till 4 August. In its detailed forecast, the department said that ongoing normal to above normal active monsoon conditions for the country as a whole is likely to continue during the first week and subdued activity is likely during the second week. Based on current model guidance, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the end of week 1 and beginning of week 2, the IMD said.

Rainfall prediction till 28 July

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 23rd which is likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 28th July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on 27th and 28th July.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is expected over plains of northwest India likely during 1st half of the week with enhanced rainfall activity thereafter with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttar Pradesh on 25th and 26th and isolated heavy falls on 27th and 28th July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely to continue over west coast till 24th July and reduce thereafter, as per the department.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely to continue over Gujarat state till 23rd and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over east and adjoining central India till 24th July and reduce thereafter.

IMD has also predicted increase in rainfall activity over northeast India on 26th July with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region.

Rainfall prediction for 29 July to 4 August

IMD said the monsoon trough is very likely to be north of its normal position during most days of the week. Hence, rainfall activity is very likely to be confined to the northern parts of the country during this week.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy falls are very likely over northeast and adjoining east India during most days of the week.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls also likely over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India and Uttar Pradesh during most days of the week. Overall, normal to above normal rainfall activity is likely over Western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim and northeastern states

Cyclogenesis

IMD said no cyclogenesis is likely over the north Indian Ocean during the forecast period. However, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over north Bay of Ben and neighbourhood during the end of week 1 and beginning of week 2.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics