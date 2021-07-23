The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a fresh weather update for next two weeks till 4 August. In its detailed forecast, the department said that ongoing normal to above normal active monsoon conditions for the country as a whole is likely to continue during the first week and subdued activity is likely during the second week. Based on current model guidance, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the end of week 1 and beginning of week 2, the IMD said.