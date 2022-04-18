This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hailstorm at isolated places also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19 April: IMD
NEW DELHI :
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand will face thunderstorm and lightning along with strong winds and hailstorm from 18 to 21 April.
The weather department also issued certain precautionary measures in order for people to stay safe during this period.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Rainfall prediction
For Northern India
Widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and gusty are likely to prevail winds over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next 5 days and over Uttarakhand during 20-22 April.
Light rainfall is also very likely to occur over Punjab during next 5 days, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi from 19-22 April.
Scattered rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning or gusty winds will very likely prevail over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days, said IMD.
The weather department also mentioned that widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds will very likely occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 5 days.
For Southern India
Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast in lower tropospheric levels:
Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe during next 5 days and isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
Heavy rainfall is also very likely to occur over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala-Mahe on 18 April, today.
Hailstorm alert sounded
The IMD said that under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, heavy rainfall is likely over Assam-Meghalaya during next 5 days.
Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph) and Hailstorm at isolated places also very likely over Assam-Meghalaya & Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 19 April.
IMD detailed the days of being alert areas wise.
Here is a list:
-Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim - 18-19 April
-Jammu and Kashmir -19 April
-Uttarakhand - 20, 21 April
Dust-storm, Strong wind prediction
IMD in their official statement said that dust-storms are likely to prevail at over Punjab on 18 April, over West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 April, and over East Uttar Pradesh on 21 April and over Rajasthan during 18-21 April.
The weather department also said that strong dust raising winds (speed reaching 25-35 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on 19 and 20 April.
Heatwave predictions
Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 18 April, over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal on 18 and 19 April and over Jharkhand during 18-20th April.
IMD also mentioned that the heatwave conditions is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching Western Disturbance, wind conditions & cloudiness over some parts of these areas.
Damage due to Thundersquall prediction
-Strong wind/hail may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.
-Hail may injure people and cattle at open places.
-Partial damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds.
-Minor damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts.
-Loose objects may fly.
Precautions
IMD has listed a number of precautionary measures to be taken during this hailstorm.
-Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.
-Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.
-Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.
-Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.
-Immediately get out of water bodies.
-Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.
-Farming operations may be suspended during the event.
