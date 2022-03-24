Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD issues heat wave and rainfall alert for these states from tomorrow. Full forecast

IMD issues heat wave and rainfall alert for these states from tomorrow. Full forecast

IMD update: A severe, or extreme heatwave, occurs when the daytime maximum temperature settles at 6.5 degrees above normal or more. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Livemint

  • The Northeast India and Southern peninsula is also very likely to receive moderate rainfall during the next 5 days
  • Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka today

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday sounded a heat wave alarm for the Gujarat region along with Saurashtra-Kutch region from 25-28 March. It has also issued rainfall alert for Northeast and south peninsular India during the next five days.

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka today.

See full forecast here

Rainfall predictions

Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Karnataka during next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 2 days.

Isolated thunderstorm/lightning activity also very likely over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days, over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka during next 2 days. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka today.

Light to moderate scattered, fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 5 days.

 Isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty windsis very likely to occur over Northeast India during 24-26 March and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 24 March. 

Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24-25 March.

Heatwave predictions

Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Saurashtra-Kutch during 25-28 March and over Gujarat Region during 26-28 March.

IMD also said that there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter.

No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days.

Snowfall predictions

IMD said that under the influence of Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand today. 

