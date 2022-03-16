The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that severe heat wave conditions would prevail over Rajasthan for the next two days.

Apart from that Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana and Odisha will also witness heat wave condition for the next two days.

However, Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department on Wednesdaya also mentioned that the temperature will go down from tomorrow.

Indian has been reeling under severe heat wave conditions and a significant rise in maximum temperatures by at least 3-4°C for the past three days.

See forecast here

Heat Wave to Severe Heat wave conditions over Rajasthan and Heat wave conditions over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat State, Konkan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Telangana & Odisha during next 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 16, 2022

Drop in temperatures

"In past three days, heatwave prevailing in parts of central India, like south Rajasthan, Saurashtra, Kutch and Konkan area. In the central part, from Gujarat-Rajasthan and up to Odisha, the temperature is above normal. We expect the intensity to go down from tomorrow and temperature to fall gradually," Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD DG, said.

He mentioned southernly continental wind as the cause for heatwaves in central India, during the month of March.

"Heatwave has developed especially in the month of March in the central part because the temperature around this time is high here. It is due to southerly continental wind, but the situation is changing. The temperature will drop from tomorrow," he said

Weather observed in the past few days

The Weather department has been forecasting severe heat wave conditions over Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and West Rajasthan for the past couple of days. The IMD has also been issuing alerts for severe heat wave condition throughout the country. Gujarat and Mumbai was kept under ‘yellow alert’ and ‘orange alert’.

Weather likely to be dry over most parts of the country except light isolated rainfall over Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days; over South Interior Karnataka during 17-19 March, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 18-19 March, the IMD had mentioned on Tuesday.

On Tuesday the weather department had also mentioned that a low pressure area was forming over South Western Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean.

IMD predicts impact of heat wave

The weather department said that heat wave could lead to moderate health concern for vulnerable people especially infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases. They also warned about increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

Precautionary measures

-Avoid heat exposure– keep cool. Avoid dehydration.

-Drink sufficient water- even if not thirsty.

-Avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc.

-Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, to keep yourself hydrated.

