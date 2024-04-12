IMD issues heatwave alert in Odisha, temperatures to reach 43°C . See full forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Odisha is likely to witness intense heatwave till 16 April. The weather agency said that maximum temperatures will reach 40 degree Celcius. IMD also noted than from 17 April Balangir, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, and Sonpur will see temperatures reaching 43 Degree Celsius.