The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Odisha is likely to witness intense heatwave till 16 April. The weather agency said that maximum temperatures will reach 40 degree Celcius. IMD also noted than from 17 April Balangir, Sambalpur, Titlagarh, Jharsuguda, and Sonpur will see temperatures reaching 43 Degree Celsius.

"Heatwaves occur when the maximum temperature reaches above 40 degrees Celsius and the departure is above 4.5 degrees Celsius from the normal," as per an IMD FAQ on heatwave.

According to IMD scientist Umashankar Das, a 'Yellow' alert for hot and humid weather has been issued in Odisha. “In the coming days, the maximum day temperature is expected to rise by 6-8 degrees Celsius all over Odisha", Das said.

Delhi Weather Update

The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to drop to nearly 33 degrees Celsius from the prevailing 39 degrees Celsius in the next two days, the weather department said on Friday.

"The maximum temperature is expected to drop by four to five degrees Celsius in the upcoming two days as Delhi will experience showers of rain and be covered with cloudy skies due to the active western disturbance which will hit northwest India on Friday," scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Kuldeep Srivastava told PTI.

An active western disturbance is forecasted to hit northwest India by late Friday night, starting from Jammu, and its effects will reach Delhi late night on April 13 and continue till April 14, he said.

"The temperature will drop by nearly 33 per cent in Delhi, with overcast skies and wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. The effects of the April western disturbance will be felt until April 18 and 19, so the temperature will not reach 40 degrees Celsius until then," he said.

No heatwave conditions was predicted for the national capital in April, Srivastava said.

