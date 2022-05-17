IMD issues heatwave alert this week again; temp likely to breach 45 degrees

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heatwave conditions in Delhi. The weather agency on Tuesday has forecasted that mercury will rise to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and hit the 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday. The alert has been issued for Friday. However, weekends are likely to be cooler comparatively as the city may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds under the influence of a fresh western disturbance on Saturday and light rain on Sunday

