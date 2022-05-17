Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD issues heatwave alert this week again; temp likely to breach 45 degrees

IMD issues heatwave alert this week again; temp likely to breach 45 degrees

1 min read . 08:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • The mercury will rise to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and hit the 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday, IMD said

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heatwave conditions in Delhi. The weather agency on Tuesday has forecasted that mercury will rise to 43 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and hit the 45-degree Celsius mark by Friday. The alert has been issued for Friday. However, weekends are likely to be cooler comparatively as the city may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds under the influence of a fresh western disturbance on Saturday and light rain on Sunday

On Tuesday, a partly cloudy sky provided a marginal relief from the intense heat. At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 41.1 degrees Celsius as against 42.4 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was 45.6 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

The automatic weather stations at Najafgarh, Mungeshpur and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 44.2 degrees Celsius, 44.6 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, Delhi saw a tormenting heatwave pushing the mercury to 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and 49.1 degrees Celsius at Najafgarh in the southwest parts of the city.

Maximum temperatures had reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.

(With inputs from agencies)

