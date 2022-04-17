IMD issues heavy rainfall, heatwave alert in these states for the next 3 days. Full forecast here2 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- Heat wave spell is likely to continue over North West India, Madhya Pradesh and some other states till 19 April.
In no aspect of relief from the scorching sun and the blazing heat, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has said that heat wave spell is likely to continue over North West India, Madhya Pradesh and some other states till 19 April.
The weather department also mentioned that the rainfall intensity over South Peninsular India is likely to reduce from tomorrow, 18 April.
See IMD update on Twitter here
Rainfall Update
For Northern India
IMD mentioned that heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue over Arunachal Pradesh on 17 April and over Assam-Meghalaya on 17, 19, 20 and 21 April.
Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern States of India, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning, gusty winds will prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura during next 5 days.
Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad is also likely to receive rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning on 18 April, under the influence of Western Disturbance.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will face similar conditions from 19- 21 April.
Punjab and north Rajasthan (19- 20 April), Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh (20-21 April) will also receive fairly widespread rainfall, said IMD.
“Duststorm at isolated places very likely over West Rajasthan during 17th -20th and over East Rajasthan on 19th & 20th April, 2022," mentioned IMD in their official statement.
For Southern India
IMD said that under the influence of trough or wind discontinuity from Vidarbha to North Interior Karnataka and a cyclonic circulation over West central and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts in lower tropospheric levels:
-Widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning or gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe and Karnataka during next 5 days
-Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning or gusty winds will also occur over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.
-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka on 17 April and heavy rainfall on 18 April.
-Kerala-Mahe likely to receive heavy rainfall on 17 April.
Heatwave Update
IMD mentioned that there will be a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over Northwest India during next 3 days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter.
Heat wave conditions will very likely prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from 17-19 April.
Madhya Pradesh will also be under the spell of heatwave conditions from 17-20 April. SImilar conditions will remain in Vidarbha from 18-20 April.
