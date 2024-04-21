IMD issues heatwave warning: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and West Bengal affected as max temperature soars 46C
As per the IMD, a heatwave is officially recognised when temperatures reach at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, moving at least 4.5 notches off normal. For severe heatwave classification, it should 6.4 notches off normal.
A searing heatwave has enveloped parts of India, with temperatures soaring as high as 46 degrees Celsius in some areas on April 20. This relentless heatwave marks the second spell this month, affecting regions of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Previously, the first spell had blistered Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.