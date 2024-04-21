A searing heatwave has enveloped parts of India, with temperatures soaring as high as 46 degrees Celsius in some areas on April 20. This relentless heatwave marks the second spell this month, affecting regions of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Previously, the first spell had blistered Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that intense heatwave to severe heatwave conditions gripped Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal throughout the day.

Record-breaking Temperatures

On April 20, temperatures soared seven to eight degrees above normal in various places. Baripada and Boudh in Odisha recorded a scorching 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Midnapore and Bankura in West Bengal sizzled at 44.5 and 44.6 degrees Celsius respectively. Similarly, Daltonganj and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand saw temperatures rise to 43.6 and 43.5 degrees Celsius respectively, with Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh hitting 43 degrees Celsius.

The IMD notes that a heatwave is officially recognised when temperatures reach at least 40 degrees Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, with a departure from normal of at least 4.5 notches. If the departure exceeds 6.4 notches, it's classified as a severe heatwave.

With ongoing but diminishing El Nino conditions, concerns arise during the April-June period, coinciding with India's general elections. The IMD had earlier cautioned about extreme heat, particularly during the voting phases.

Heatwave Forecast

The IMD predicts an increase in heatwave days across the country, with April expecting four to eight days against the normal one to three. Moreover, the entire April-June period may witness ten to twenty heatwave days, with certain regions facing over 20 days of scorching conditions.

The intense heat poses risks to power grids and may lead to water shortages in various parts of the country. Furthermore, the agricultural sector, heavily reliant on the monsoon, faces uncertainties as La Nina conditions are anticipated later in the year.

The IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall for India in the 2024 monsoon season, with La Nina conditions expected to dominate by August-September. This rainfall is crucial for agricultural activities and for replenishing reservoirs vital for drinking water and power generation nationwide.

(With inputs from PTI)

