The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' warning of "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh. Large parts of he state has witnessed heavy rain in the past 24 hours. The latest alert is valid till Sunday morning, senior meteorologist P K Saha from the IMD Bhopal office told PTI.

Saha said that heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning might occur over isolated places in the districts of Jabalpur, Satna, Anuppur, Umarai, Rewa, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Mandla, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Vidisha, Sagar and Sehore, Rajgarh, Betul, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Dhar, Dewas, Agar Malwa, Ashok Nagar and Shivpuri.

Rain and thunderstorm with showers are likely in most of the ten divisions of the state including Bhopal, Indore and Chambal, the scientist told the news agency.

Rainfall to reduce over west coast during next 24 hours

The IMD today said that rainfall intensity along the west coast including Konkan, Goa and adjoining interior Maharashtra is expected to decrease over the next 24 hours. It said rainfall activity will increase over the north Indian plains and hills from 25 July. In the past few days, extremely heavy rains have killed scores of people in several rain-related incidents in Maharashtra.

The weather department said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over Gujarat till July and reduce thereafter. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely to continue over east Rajasthan till July 26 and reduce thereafter.

In north India, rainfall activity is likely to increase over northwest India from July 25. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls (are) likely over Uttarakhand during July 25-28; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during July 26-28, and Punjab and east Uttar Pradesh on July 27 and 28," the IMD said. Extremely heavy falls are also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28





