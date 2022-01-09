India's weather forecasting agency has issued heavy rain alert for four states from January 11 to 13. The agency has issued yellow warning for Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh.

“Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will receive heavy rainfall due to the western disturbances, yellow warning announced on 11-13 January," the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The department has also issued orange warning for rainfall in Odisha on 11-12 January. Hailstorm activity is expected in Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand on 11 January.

Due to active western disturbances in Northern India, Punjab and Delhi recorded light to heavy rainfall and heavy snowfall in J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In Delhi, rainfall is likely to stop from tomorrow and temperature is expected to fall, said IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani.

Earlier in the day, the weather office issued a detailed update saying that ongoing intense precipitation spell over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains will continue during next 24 hours and significant decrease thereafter.

It said enhanced rainfall, thunderstorms activity likely to continue over Central India during 9th-13th January and over East India during 11th-13th January. Dense fog is likely over parts of northwest India during next 4-5 days.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, and Odisha during 11th-13th and over Jharkhand during 10th-13th January," the IMD said.

