The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued rain alert for Himachal Pradesh during next 48 hours. Higher mountains in Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba and Mandi have received fresh snowfall in last 24 hrs.

“Keylong recorded the lowest temp at -4.0°C. A yellow warning for rainfall is issued in the state for next 48 hrs," said Surender Paul, Head IMD Himachal Pradesh.

In a bulletin issued earlier in the day, the weather forecasting agency said that under the influence of the intense western disturbance affecting Western Himalayan region, heavy rain and snowfall are likely in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Lahul and Spiti and Kinnaur on Tuesday and heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Lahul and Spiti and Kinnaur on Wednesday.

The department further said that another intense western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of Thursday. Due to this, heavy rain and snowfall are likely in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Lahul and Spiti and Kinnaur on 8 January.

This may disrupt essential services like water, electricity, communications and related services. “Visibility Conditions very likely to decrease. Possibility of Landslides due to heavy rainfall/snowfall in hilly regions," the daily bulletin said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.