IMD issues heavy rain alert for Himachal during next 48 hrs

In a bulletin issued earlier in the day, the weather forecasting agency said that under the influence of the intense western disturbance affecting Western Himalayan region, heavy rain and snowfall are likely in the districts of Chamba, Kullu, Lahul and Spiti and Kinnaur on Tuesday and heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Lahul and Spiti and Kinnaur on Wednesday.

