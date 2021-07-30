IMD weather alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Rajasthan and 'orange alert' for Madhya Pradesh for Saturday. It has predicted very heavy rain in many districts of Rajasthan and in almost half of Madhya Pradesh.

The weather office said that the southwest monsoon had gained momentum due to the low pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal leading to heavy rain in Rajasthan in the past 24 hours. It issued a 'red alert', predicting very heavy rains in many districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

The department also issued an 'orange alert' for Delhi where moderate rain is predicted on Saturday leading to possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, and major traffic disruptions.

For Madhya Pradesh, the weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in 24 districts, including Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Gwalior, among other places.

Following the alert, the Delhi administration sounded a flood warning and expedited efforts to evacuate people living in the Yamuna flood plains, as the river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. Today, Delhi recorded 42.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

On Friday, three trekkers were reported missing in Himachal Pradesh where over 200 people remained stranded in Himachal in the state's Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week.

The Shimla MeT Centre has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains till August 3. It has advised people to not go near rivers and water bodies as the level may increase to heavy rains in the coming days. It also warned of landslides and predicted heavy rains in the plains and low and mid hills of the state till August 5.

Heavy rain also lashed part of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. At least 9 people were killed in rain-related incidents where torrential rainfall disrupted the normal life.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.