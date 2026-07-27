Deep depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal; orange alert for Delhi, Punjab, Maharashtra on July 28: IMD

The well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha–West Bengal coasts has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of northern, central and eastern India over the coming days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

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In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the weather system, along with an active monsoon trough, is expected to create favourable conditions for heavy rainfall across several states.

The system is forecast to trigger widespread showers across the Indo-Gangetic plains and central India.

For Tuesday, July 28, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, parts of Telangana, interior Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and north Kerala, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

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Heavy rain likely over north India Widespread rainfall is forecast over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand from July 28 to August 2.

For Delhi and its neighbouring regions, including Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, July 28 marks the beginning of an active monsoon spell that is expected to continue until July 31.

Similar conditions are expected across West Uttar Pradesh, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The hill states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to receive widespread rainfall between July 28 and 31, with Uttarakhand likely to witness particularly heavy rain on July 28 and 29. The heavy downpours could increase the risk of flash floods and landslides in vulnerable districts.

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Central India to witness intense monsoon activity The rain belt is expected to remain active over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, bringing widespread rainfall. East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, while heavy showers are also forecast over West Madhya Pradesh.

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Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rain.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 28 July and during 30 July–1 August; East Madhya Pradesh during 27–28 July and on 31 July; Vidarbha on 27 July and on 30 July; and Chhattisgarh during 29 July–2 August. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 29 July; East Madhya Pradesh during 29–30 July; Vidarbha during 28–29 July; and Chhattisgarh during 27–28 July," the IMD said.

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Eastern states to remain under the influence of the weather system Eastern India is expected to remain under the influence of the weather system, with Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand likely to receive significant rainfall.

Odisha is forecast to continue witnessing heavy rainfall even after the depression moves inland, while Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand could receive heavy showers as the system advances northwestwards. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Vigorous monsoon to continue along the west coast Along the west coast, vigorous monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions. Heavy rainfall is likely at several places, particularly along the Western Ghats.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over parts of Odisha, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Strong surface winds are likely over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas as rough sea conditions are expected to prevail.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.