The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' rainfall alerts in various districts of Kerala from today till 25th October. It has issued ‘orange alert’ for eight districts — Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur.

A 'yellow alert' has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts. A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains.

A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm. "Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala. Rain occurred at most places in the state and at a few places in Lakshadweep," the department said in a statement.

Parambikulam in Palakkad district received 12 cm rains while Palluruthy in Ernakulam and Enamakkal (Thrissur) and Mannarkkad (Palakkad ) received 11 cm and 9 cm each rainfall respectively, according to the statement.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in the state as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over Kerala coast on Thursday.

Kerala was ravaged by heavy rain and subsequent landslides in the south-central districts on 15 and 16 October which resulted in the loss of 42 lives and six people going missing.

The department has also predicted fairly widespread to wide spread rainfall with isolated heavy falls with thunderstorm and lightning over Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during 21st-25th October.

In its latest updates, the weather office said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region especially Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 22nd-24th October and adjoining plains of Northwest India during 23rd-24th October.

“Isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty wind and hailstorm likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on 23rd October, 2021," it added.

With agency inputs

