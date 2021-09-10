Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Odisha may receive very heavy rainfall over the next few days as a low-pressure area is likely to form in the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over the east-central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in a notification.

It further said, “Under its influence, the low-pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 48 hours."

Widespread light to moderate rain, isolated heavy to very heavy downpour and extremely heavy falls at one or two places are likely on Sunday and Monday over the state, the Met office said.

It may help the agriculture activity, but may cause temporarily waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruption in urban areas in the districts of heavy-rainfall activity, it said.

Light to moderate rain has occurred at many places over the districts of south Odisha and at a few places in north Odisha over the past 24 hours, the bulletin also stated.

As per the forecast, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts on Saturday.

Also an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued in Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak and Jajpur on Sunday.

It said, “On Monday, heavy to very heavy rainfall and isolated extremely heavy showers are very likely to occur in Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Deogarh districts."

It also warned possibility of some damage to kutcha roads.

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 45-55kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph is likely along and off the Odisha coast from Monday to next Tuesday. Fisherfolk have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period, the MeT said.

It advised those in deep sea area to return to the coast by Saturday night.

