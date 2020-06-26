Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 8 Bihar districts
Lightning strikes are pictured during a thunderstorm

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for 8 Bihar districts

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST ANI

  • 92 people were killed by lighting strikes on Thursday, thunderstorm and lightning predicted on Friday in 8 districts of Bihar.
  • Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced 4 lakh each for the families of deceased and urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by DMD.

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted on Friday in as many as eight districts of Bihar, where 92 people were killed on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning has been predicted on Friday in as many as eight districts of Bihar, where 92 people were killed on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and squalls," the MeT department said.

"Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and squalls," the MeT department said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The weather department further predicted that districts such as East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalgunj, Siwan, Saran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Katihar, Madhepura, Purnia, Saharsa and Araria are also likely to receive rainfall.

The death toll due to thunderstorm and lightning strikes in Bihar has now climbed to 92, the state Disaster Management Department (DMD) said today.

Gopalganj in north Bihar reported 13 deaths and several injuries due to lightning strikes during the thunderstorm on Friday, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Upendra Pal confirmed today.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced 4 lakh each for the families of deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated