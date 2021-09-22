The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy rainfall) for 12 states till September 26. The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat during the next 5 days. The weather forecasting agency said that the monsoon trough is lying to the south of its normal position and is likely to remain so during the next 5 days.

As per the latest IMD warning, isolated heavy rainfall might occur over West Bengal and Odisha on September 22, that is today. “Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with Isolated heavy rainfall are likely over East Rajasthan and Gujarat region during September 21- September 25 and over West Rajasthan on September 21 and 22," IMD said.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand during September 21 to 25, and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana during 21st and 22nd September 2021, it added.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall are likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh till September 24 and decrease thereafter.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence; a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26, 2021.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms today. These 9 districts include: Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Washim districts.

The meteorological department has also issued a warning for bad weather in Delhi with the possibility of waterlogging and disruption of traffic on Wednesday.

