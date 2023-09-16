IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for THESE states till September 19. Details here

The India Meteorological Department has predicted active monsoon conditions over central parts of the country during the next four days. As per IMD, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Gujarat will receive heavy rainfall till September 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its latest bulletin, the weather office said, “Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over southwest Madhya Pradesh during 15th-17th; north Madhya Maharashtra on 16th; Gujarat region on 16th & 17th September."

Check full IMD forecast here, Central India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during the 15th-17th; Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 16th; Chhattisgarh on 15th & 19th September. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also very likely over Southwest Madhya Pradesh during the 15th-17th. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region during 15th-18th and Marathwada on 16th September; Saurashtra & Kutch during 17th-19th September.

Northwest India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls very likely over Uttarakhand during the 15th-17th; southwest Uttar Pradesh on 16th; East Rajasthan during 15th-17th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on 16th & 17th September.

East India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm & lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 18th & 19th; over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 15th -18th September. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 17th September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South India: Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka on the 16th.

Northeast India: Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall activity very likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 18th & 19th and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 17th-19th September.