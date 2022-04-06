IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in these areas till 10 April. Full forecast here

The Indian Meteorological department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted continuation of severe heat wave and heavy rainfall in north-western India and north-eastern India respectively.
IMD said that widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya in the next five days.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura are also very likely to face isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning during the next five days.
IMD's forecast also mentions that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days; over Assam-Meghalaya during 8-10 April and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during 6- 8 April, 2022.
IMD said that under the influence of trough over south Peninsular India, light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Tamilnadu- Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
North Interior Karnataka (6-8 April), Coastal Andhra Pradesh (6, 9, 10 April) and Telangana (6 April) will also very likely witness scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning.
IMD mentioned that a cyclonic circulation lies over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric level. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during subsequent 48 hours, the official statement said.
The weather department mentioned that Gujarat will see a fall in maximum temperatures by about 2-3°C in the next 3 days. On the other hand, parts of Northwest and Central India will see a rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C in the next three days.
Apart from that, IMD mentioned that severe heat wave conditions will continue in most parts of the country. West Rajasthan will witness severe conditions during next 5 days.
East Rajasthan will also face a similar situation in the next five days.
South Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will face severe heat wave conditions during next 5 days, said IMD.
Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha and Bihar will also see a continuation in severe heat wave conditions during next 5 days. Madhya Maharashtra and Jammu division will get severe heat wave during next 2-3 days.
Jharkhand (6-8 April), south Punjab(7-10 April), Chhattisgarh (9-10 April) are slated to see sevre heat wave conditions.
State-wise rise in maximum temperature observed from 27 March
1.West Rajasthan- 5 to 8 above normal
2.East Rajasthan- 5 to 7 above normal
3.West Madhya Pradesh- 5 to 7 above normal
4.East Madhya Pradesh- 5 to 7 above normal
5.Western Himalayan Region- 6 to 9 above normal
6.Gujarat- +2 to 4 in most dates while 1-2 above normal degC in some dates
7.South Haryana and Delhi NCR, West Uttar Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh- 4 to 9 above normal
8.Jharkhand- 4 to 7 above normal
9. Bihar- 4 to 6 above normal
