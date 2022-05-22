This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The weather department predicted a wet spell till 24 May for the Northwest and East India
The weather department also alerted that the wet spell is likely to reach peak intensity on 23 May over North West India and on 23 and 24 May over East India.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a wet spell till 24 May for the Northwest and East India. The weather department also alerted that the wet spell is likely to reach peak intensity on 23 May over North West India and on 23 and 24 May over East India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a wet spell till 24 May for the Northwest and East India. The weather department also alerted that the wet spell is likely to reach peak intensity on 23 May over North West India and on 23 and 24 May over East India.
The IMD also stated that heat wave conditions have been abated over the Indian region from 21st May. No heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next 3-4 days.
The IMD also stated that heat wave conditions have been abated over the Indian region from 21st May. No heat wave condition is likely to develop over any parts of the country during next 3-4 days.
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
See IMD update on Twitter here
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rainfall prediction
Rainfall prediction
The IMD attributed the heavy rainfall activity to Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation that lies over Punjab and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. The weather department further mentioned a east-west trough that runs from southwest Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand in lower tropospheric levels.
The IMD attributed the heavy rainfall activity to Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation that lies over Punjab and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. The weather department further mentioned a east-west trough that runs from southwest Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand in lower tropospheric levels.
-Thundersquall activity very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 23 May
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Thundersquall activity very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 23 May
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab on 22 and 23 May, over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on 23 May.
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 22-24 May with peak rainfall intensity on 23 May
-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 22-24 May with peak rainfall intensity on 23 May
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu and Kashmir and north Punjab on 23 May
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
-Heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu and Kashmir and north Punjab on 23 May
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Moderate rainfall thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2 days and decrease in rainfall intensity thereafter
-Moderate rainfall thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2 days and decrease in rainfall intensity thereafter
-Heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 22 May and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd May
-Heavy rainfall likely over Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 22 May and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 22nd & 23rd May
-Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan during 22- 24 May
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Dust storm activity at isolated places very likely over Rajasthan during 22- 24 May
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Advancement of Southwest Monsoon
Advancement of Southwest Monsoon
-Widespread rainfall with thundersquall, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and isolated heavy falls on 22 and 23 May
-Widespread rainfall with thundersquall, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days and isolated heavy falls on 22 and 23 May
-Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 3 days.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
-Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely over East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 3 days.