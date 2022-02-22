Heavy rainfall is expected in several regions including Jammu and Kashmir today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Tuesday and also added that a wet spell is likely to continue over the East and Northeast India for the next 5 days.

The weather agency said in its update, rainfall in these areas are predicted under the influence of the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan in middle tropospheric levels and induced cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels and another approaching Western Disturbance from 25th February. Check full forecast here:

Rainfall alert:

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad today

Isolated thunderstorms & lightning activity are likely over the region during the next 2 days

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over JammuKashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 2 days and scattered rainfall/snowfall for subsequent 03 days.

Isolated light rainfall very likely over north Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh during next 5 days; over Uttar Pradesh during 24th-26th and over north Rajasthan on 22nd February, 2022.

Isolated thunderstorm & lightning activity likely over north Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh during next 2 days.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal & Sikkim; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 24th & 26th February with thunderstorm & lightning activity over the region on 25th February, 2022.

Strong Wind alert:

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & West Uttar Pradesh on 22nd February 2022.

Dust raising winds (25-35 kmph) also very likely to prevail over West Rajasthan on 22nd February, 2022.

