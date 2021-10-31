The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued light to very heavy rainfall alerts in the country's southern region for the next two days. According to the IMD, the rainfall is because a low-pressure area lying over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast and the associated cyclonic circulation (extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level) is likely to move westwards during the next 48 hours.

On the other hand, most parts of Northwest, West, Central, and many parts of East and North-East India would witness dry weather for the next five days, the IMD added.

List of states/union territory where IMD has predicted rainfall till November 1 are:

Kerala

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Puducherry

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal and south interiors of Karnataka, and Rayalaseema till November 31.

The weather monitoring agency said that thunderstorms and lightning would also occur over Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Andhra Pradesh during October 31 and November 1.

Kerala rainfall

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts of Kerala for Sunday, October 31, and a yellow alert in Alapuzha Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts.

The orange alert denoted heavy to very heavy rainfall, whereas the yellow alert denotes moderate to heavy rainfall.

For November 1, the weather forecasting agency issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki districts, whereas a yellow alert was issued for districts of Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

For November 2, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Whereas, districts like Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram will remain on yellow alert

"Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea," the IMD said on its website.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.