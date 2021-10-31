IMD issues 'moderate' to 'very heavy' rainfall alert in these 5 states and UT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued light to very heavy rainfall alerts in the country's southern region for the next two days. According to the IMD, the rainfall is because a low-pressure area lying over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast and the associated cyclonic circulation (extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level) is likely to move westwards during the next 48 hours.

