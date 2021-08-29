India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) issued an orange alert in nine districts of Kerala for Sunday as the southern state received heavy rainfall up to 10 cm in the last 24 hours.

The weather department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. It issued a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts. A green alert was issued for Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

IMD said that the rest of the state will continue to get isolated heavy rainfall till August 30 and will see cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers till September 2.

Orange alerts are issued as a warning for 6 cm to 20 cm of rains in 24 hours with potential disruption in transport and power supply. Yellow alerts indicate 6 to 11 cm of rainfall in a day that could worsen over coming days. Green alert means no warning.

In its daily monsoon report, the met department predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on August 29, and Telangana on August 29 and 30.

The weatherman has also warned the fishermen in the area against venturing into the sea till August 30 on account of strong winds over the Arabian Sea.

“Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over the South-west and West central Arabian sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas," IMD said on its website.

IMD also said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, with rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy rainfall was reported at Vaikom in Kottayam district where 10 cm rain was recorded, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district with 8 cm each.

