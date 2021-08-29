IMD issues orange alert for 9 districts in Kerala: See full forecast till Sept 2

IMD also said the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala, with rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep. Heavy rainfall was reported at Vaikom in Kottayam district where 10 cm rain was recorded, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district with 8 cm each.

