The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in the Andaman & Nicobar islands from 27-29 September. Apart from this, the weather department has also predicted in heavy rains in several parts of the country till 29 September.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rain lashed parts of the Vellore district. The District Administration has suspended classes for std 1-5 in Vellore and Ranipet district schools due to the rainfall. As per IMD Chennai, parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness rainfall over the next seven-odd days as cyclonic circulation is lying over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. For today, IMD Chennai has predicted light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. The state received 45 percent excess rainfall last year, whereas this year till date it has been only 7 percent surplus rainfall.

In Delhi, The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 36 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In Sikkim, the stretch of National Highway 10, a key road connecting Sikkim and the rest of the country via West Bengal’s Siliguri, which was closed for over 24 hours due to a cave-in following a landslide, is likely to be opened today as repairing work is on in full swing, an official said as reported by PTI. A large portion of the highway near Sethi Jhora, around 30 km from Siliguri which is a major commercial hub in the northern part of West Bengal, was washed away following heavy rain for the past several days.

Check IMD's full weather forecast here

East India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 25th-29th September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 27th-29th September.

South India:

-Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu on 28th & 29th September; Coastal Karnataka and Kerala on 28th & 29th September; North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema on 29th September and South Interior Karnataka on 28th September.

West India:

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 25th-29th September and Marathwada, Gujarat Region on 26th September.

Monsoon started withdrawing from India on Monday, eight days behind the normal date of September 17, the India Meteorological Department said.

"The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan today, September 25, 2023, against its normal date of withdrawal from southwest Rajasthan of September 17," it said in a statement.

This year is the 13th consecutive delayed Monsoon retreat.

The withdrawal of monsoon from northwest India marks the beginning of its retreat from the Indian subcontinent. Any delay in the monsoon's retreat means a longer rainy season, which can significantly impact agricultural production, particularly for northwest India where monsoon rainfall plays a crucial role in the Rabi crop production.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!