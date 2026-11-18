With Cyclonic Storm Akvan intensifying in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-level weather warning for several southern states.
The cyclonic disturbance, currently hovering over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday evening and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 19.
According to the latest IMD press release, the storm is moving north-northwestward and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam (specifically near Tuni) around noon on November 20.
Upon landfall, Akvan is predicted to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to a devastating 145 kmph.
The weather agency has issued an “Orange Message” (Cyclone Alert) specifically targeting the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts.
This alert mandates that authorities and residents in the vulnerable regions “be prepared to take action.”
Under the influence of the system, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.
The IMD warns of a 1.0 to 2.0-metre surge above the astronomical tide, which is highly likely to inundate low-lying areas in several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam during landfall.
The peak surge is expected over Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, and Kakinada from morning to afternoon on November 20.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
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