With Cyclonic Storm Akvan intensifying in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high-level weather warning for several southern states.
The cyclonic disturbance, currently hovering over the central parts of the South and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, is set to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday evening and a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by the morning of November 19.
According to the latest IMD press release, the storm is moving north-northwestward and is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam (specifically near Tuni) around noon on November 20.
Upon landfall, Akvan is predicted to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph, gusting up to a devastating 145 kmph.
The weather agency has issued an “Orange Message” (Cyclone Alert) specifically targeting the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts.
This alert mandates that authorities and residents in the vulnerable regions “be prepared to take action.”
Under the influence of the system, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) across Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20.
The IMD warns of a 1.0 to 2.0-metre surge above the astronomical tide, which is highly likely to inundate low-lying areas in several Andhra Pradesh districts, including Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam during landfall.
The peak surge is expected over Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, and Kakinada from morning to afternoon on November 20.