The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that very dense fog is likely to continue during morning hours of northwest India during next 5 days. IMD has said that Central and East India will likely witness fall in temperatures by 2-3°C during next 3 days.

Further severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in Rajasthan on 11 and 12 January. IMD said cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in Punjab, Haryana on 11 and 12 January. The weather department further mentioned that cold day conditions prevailed at isolated pockets over Chandigarh, Delhi and northwest Rajasthan. Parts of Rajasthan continued to reel under cold wave as the mercury dropped by 2-4 degrees Celsius at several places in the last 24 hours. North India Cold Wave -Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during 11-15 January -Very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 11 and 12 January. Dense fog has been predicted by IMD for subsequent 3 days.

-Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail in morning in Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jammu division on 11January, over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, north Madhya Pradesh on 11 and 12 January

-Dense fog conditions will also prevail over Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura during 11-15 January.

-Severe Cold day conditions will continue in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on 11 and 12 January, in Punjab during 13–15 January

-Cold day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand on 11 and 12 January, over West Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh on 11 January

-IMD predicted that cold day conditions are likely to abate thereafter.

Rainfall

-Rainfall or snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on 12 and 13 January.

-Rainfall or snowfall very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 16 and 17 January

South India

Conditions are becoming favourable for cessation of Northeast Monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka around 15 January, 2024.

-Rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Lakshadweep during next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter

-Heavy rainfall likely over south Tamil Nadu today

