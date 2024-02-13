Orange alert issued for extremely heavy rainfall, hailstorm in 3 states till 15 February: See IMD full forecast
IMD Update: Weather department forecasts rainfall with thunderstorm activity over Central India on 13 February and East India during 13-15 February. Orange alert issued for rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand on 13 February.
IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall with thunderstorm activity over Central India on 13 February, and East India during 13-15 February.
