IMD Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall with thunderstorm activity over Central India on 13 February, and East India during 13-15 February.

Orange alert for rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm has been issued for East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand on 13 February. The weather department has asked residents to be careful and to stay indoors. The IMD also warned people of these states to take safe shelters

"Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls", IMD warned.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Marathawada and another over south Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand from 13-15 February

-Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning has been predicted over Vidarbha on 13 February, over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim during 13-15 February.

-Rainfall predicted by IMD over Odisha on 14 and 15 February

-IMD has predicted rainfall in Uttar Pradesh on 13 and 14 February and over southeast Uttar Pradesh during 13-14 February

-Hailstorms has also been predicted over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand on 13 February

A Western Disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric runs roughly along long. 60°E to the north of Lat. 30°N and a cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab in lower tropospheric levels.

Under its influence

-Rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Uttarakhand on 13 February

-Rainfall has also been predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Punjab, Haryana, West Rajasthan

-A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to cause rainfall or snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on 17 and 18 February.

IMD Forecast: Minimum Temperature -Gradual Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over Northwest India during next 5 days.

-Gradual Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C also very likely over many parts of East India during next 2 days

-No significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Central India during next 5 days.

IMD Forecast: Fog On Tuesday, 13 February, dense fog was observed in Punjab and Odisha, moderate fog conditions were observed in East Madhya Pradesh, and shallow fog conditions prevailed in Delhi, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

