The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki and yellow alert (moderate rain) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasargod districts for today (Saturday, 7th August).

Earlier in the day, the weather department issued a detailed weather forecast saying that reduced rainfall activity was likely to continue over Maharashtra and Gujarat state during next 5days.

"Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Peninsular India from 10th August with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 11th August," it said.

The IMD said that it expected gradual weakening of Low Pressure Area over Madhya Pradesh by 8th August and gradual shifting of monsoon trough to the foothills of the Himalayas by 10th August.

"Increase in rainfall activity over Uttarakhand, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, East, Northeast and Peninsular India from 10th August," it added.

Earlier this week, the IMD said that rainfall during August and September was likely to be on the higher side of normal. In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month.

West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Rajasthan, some parts of interior Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, some parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive below normal rainfall in August.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, south Gujarat, northeastern states, Bihar are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the month.

"The 2021 August to September rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (95 to 105 per cent of Long Period Average or LPA) with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal," Mohapatra said at an online briefing.

The IMD has also started issuing a month-wise forecast for the four-month rainfall season from this year. For August, it said, "Rainfall averaged over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA)."

The LPA of the August rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 258.1 mm. The spatial distribution suggests that below normal to normal rainfall is likely over many areas of central India and some areas over north India. "Normal to above normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of peninsular India and northeast India," he added.





