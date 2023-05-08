The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday noted that the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will turn into a depression on 9 May and further progress into a a cyclonic storm on 10 May.
The weather department also noted that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.
Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast.
IMD forecast for rest of India
Northwest India:
-Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan region and with isolated rainfall over adjoining plains on 8 May.
-Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 8 May.
South India:
-Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with moderate rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days and with light isolated to scatter rainfall over rest parts of the region during next 2 days.
-Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on 8 May
-Similar conditions will also prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka on 8 and 11 May.
Northeast India:
-Rainfall likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for next 3 days.
-Heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 9 May
Heatwave, Maximum temperature forecast
-Maximum temperatures are very likely to increase by 3-5°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days.
-Due to humid air and high temperature, Hot and Discomfort weather is very likely over Konkan and Goa on 10 and 11 May
-Similar situation will prevail over coastal Odisha during 8-12 May
-Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 9- 11 May.
Cyclone Mocha- Rainfall warning
-Heavy rainfall very likely over Nicobar Islands on 8 May.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9th May.
-Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10 to 11 May.
-Very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman Islands and isolated heavy rainfall over Nicobar Islands on 12th May
Cyclone Mocha: IMD advisory
-Regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 8 - 12 May
-Regulation of shipping activity over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during 8 -12 May
