IMD issues Orange Alert for heatwave till 11 May in THIS area. See full forecast

IMD issues Orange Alert for heatwave till 11 May in THIS area. See full forecast

2 min read . 04:37 PM IST Livemint
Heatwaves have claimed more lives in India than other natural hazards, with the exception of tropical cyclones, noted IMD

Maximum temperatures are very likely to increase by 3-5°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday noted that the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal will turn into a depression on 9 May and further progress into a a cyclonic storm on 10 May. 

The weather department also noted that a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Further, a cyclonic circulation lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast. 

IMD forecast for rest of India

Northwest India:

-Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan region and with isolated rainfall over adjoining plains on 8 May.

-Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 8 May.

South India:

-Thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds with moderate rainfall very likely over Kerala and Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days and with light isolated to scatter rainfall over rest parts of the region during next 2 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal on 8 May

-Similar conditions will also prevail over Kerala, Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka on 8 and 11 May.

Northeast India:

-Rainfall likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for next 3 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh on 9 May

Heatwave, Maximum temperature forecast

-Maximum temperatures are very likely to increase by 3-5°C over most parts of the country during next 5 days.

-Due to humid air and high temperature, Hot and Discomfort weather is very likely over Konkan and Goa on 10 and 11 May

-Similar situation will prevail over coastal Odisha during 8-12 May

-Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over pockets over Gangetic West Bengal during 9- 11 May.

Cyclone Mocha- Rainfall warning

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Nicobar Islands on 8 May.

-Very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 9th May.

-Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10 to 11 May.

-Very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman Islands and isolated heavy rainfall over Nicobar Islands on 12th May

Cyclone Mocha: IMD advisory

-Regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 8 - 12 May

-Regulation of shipping activity over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during 8 -12 May

