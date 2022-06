The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on Friday for very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka during 24-26 June.

The IMD has further issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 24 and 25 June and over south Gujarat state on 25 June.

Rainfall Predictions

-Heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 26-28 June and over Arunachal Pradesh on 27 and 28 June

-Rainfall activity likely to increase over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 27 June

-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24 June, over Odisha during 24-26 and 28 June, over Bihar and Chhattisgarh during 24-28 June, over Vidarbha during 26-28 June and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27 and 28 June

Due to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days-

Impact Expected

-Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

-Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

-Minor damage to kutcha roads.

-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

-Localized Landslides/Mudslides

-Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments

Action Suggested

-Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

-Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

-Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

-Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.