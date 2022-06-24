Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in these southern states for next 3 days . Full forecast here

IMD update: The IMD has also issued a warning for extreme heavy rainfall over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 24 and 25 June and over south Gujarat state on 25 June.
2 min read . 03:59 PM ISTLivemint

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on Friday for very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka during 24-26 June.

The IMD has further issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall over ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 24 and 25 June and over south Gujarat state on 25 June.

See IMD update on Twitter here

Rainfall Predictions

-Heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during 26-28 June and over Arunachal Pradesh on 27 and 28 June

-Rainfall activity likely to increase over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 27 June

-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24 June, over Odisha during 24-26 and 28 June, over Bihar and Chhattisgarh during 24-28 June, over Vidarbha during 26-28 June and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27 and 28 June

Due to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days-

 Impact Expected

-Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

-Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.

-Minor damage to kutcha roads.

-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

-Localized Landslides/Mudslides

-Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.

-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments 

Action Suggested

-Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.

-Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

 -Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

-Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.

