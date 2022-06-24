-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely to continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during next 5 days.
-Heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24 June, over Odisha during 24-26 and 28 June, over Bihar and Chhattisgarh during 24-28 June, over Vidarbha during 26-28 June and over East Madhya Pradesh on 27 and 28 June
Due to very heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka during next 3 days-
Impact Expected
-Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
-Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
-Disruption of traffic in major cities due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
-Minor damage to kutcha roads.
-Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
-Localized Landslides/Mudslides
-Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation.
-It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments
Action Suggested
-Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination.
-Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.
-Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.
-Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.