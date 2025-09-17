IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh & Bihar, warns of flash flood risk in Uttarakhand on 17 Sept

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for today, 17 September 2025. The advisory comes amid expectations of widespread showers and potential flooding across several regions in the country.

24-Hour Flash Flood Risk Outlook The IMD has indicated a low to moderate risk of flash floods in select watersheds and surrounding neighbourhoods over the next 24 hours.

Areas of Concern: Uttarakhand

Districts at risk include Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi.

The department has warned that surface runoff and inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected heavy rainfall in these districts.

IMD Forecast: Rainfall Northwest India Moderate rain or thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely over Uttarakhand on 17 September.

East Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive heavy rainfall between 17 and 19 September. East & Central India Moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at most or many places, with heavy rainfall likely over:

West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on 17 September

Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and East Madhya Pradesh on 16 September

Andaman & Nicobar Islands between 17 and 20 September

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between 17 and 18 September

Bihar is likely to receive heavy rainfall between 17 and 19 September, with isolated very heavy rainfall predicted on 17 September.

Similar very heavy rainfall is also expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim today. Northeast India Moderate rain or thunderstorms are forecast at most or many locations, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

Assam and Meghalaya throughout the week

Arunachal Pradesh during the week, except on 18 September

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between 19 and 22 September South Peninsular India Moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected in several areas, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

Tamil Nadu between 17 and 19 September

Rayalaseema, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, and Coastal Karnataka on 17 September

South Interior Karnataka on 17 September

Kerala and Mahe on 17 and 18 September Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next five days.

West India Moderate rain or thunderstorms are predicted at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on 17 September

Konkan and Goa between 17 and 18 September IMD Forecast: Delhi 17 September 2025 Sky condition: Partly cloudy

Temperature range: Maximum: 33–35°C, Minimum: 23–25°C

Temperature status: Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal.

Winds: Predominantly from the southeast, with speeds up to 10–15 kmph during morning hours.

18 September 2025 Sky condition: Partly cloudy

Temperature range: Maximum: 33–35°C, Minimum: 23–25°C

Temperature status: Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 1–2°C.

Winds: Predominantly from the southeast, with speeds up to 10–15 kmph during morning hours.

19 September 2025 Sky condition: Partly cloudy

Temperature range: Maximum: 33–35°C, Minimum: 23–25°C

Temperature status: Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be below normal by 1–2°C.

Winds: Predominantly from the southeast, with speeds up to 8–12 kmph during morning hours.