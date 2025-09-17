IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh & Bihar, warns of flash flood risk in Uttarakhand on 17 Sept

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall over parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for today, 17 September 2025. The advisory comes amid expectations of widespread showers and potential flooding across several regions in the country.
The IMD has indicated a low to moderate risk of flash floods in select watersheds and surrounding neighbourhoods over the next 24 hours.
Areas of Concern: Uttarakhand
Districts at risk include Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, and Uttarkashi.
The department has warned that surface runoff and inundation may occur in fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to expected heavy rainfall in these districts.
Moderate rain or thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are likely over Uttarakhand on 17 September.
Moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at most or many places, with heavy rainfall likely over:
Moderate rain or thunderstorms are forecast at most or many locations, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:
Moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected in several areas, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:
Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 30–40 kmph are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next five days.
Moderate rain or thunderstorms are predicted at many places, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over:
Sky condition: Partly cloudy
Temperature range: Maximum: 33–35°C, Minimum: 23–25°C
Temperature status: Both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain near normal.
Winds: Predominantly from the southeast, with speeds up to 10–15 kmph during morning hours.
Sky condition: Partly cloudy
Temperature range: Maximum: 33–35°C, Minimum: 23–25°C
Temperature status: Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 1–2°C.
Winds: Predominantly from the southeast, with speeds up to 10–15 kmph during morning hours.
Sky condition: Partly cloudy
Temperature range: Maximum: 33–35°C, Minimum: 23–25°C
Temperature status: Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be below normal by 1–2°C.
Winds: Predominantly from the southeast, with speeds up to 8–12 kmph during morning hours.