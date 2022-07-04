IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains tomorrow in 3 states. Details here

IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains tomorrow in 3 states. Details here1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- Orange alerts for heavy rains have been issued for Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
Predicting extremely heavy rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for 3 states - Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
In Madhya Pradesh, the orange alert has been issuedin Jabalpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur.
According to Shakti Singh, scientific assistant at IMD's Bhopal centre, large parts of the state are witnessing rain. "Monsoon covered all of MP on July 1. The state, so far, has received 11% less rainfall than the normal average. Between June 1 and July 4, it has received 147.1 millimetre rainfall against the normal average of 164.7 mm," Singh said.
As per IMD data, Sagar, Khandwa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Indore received 68.6 mm, 63.0 mm, 25.7 mm, 5.9 mm, 3.4 mm and 3.0 mm rainfall respectively in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Monday.
Orange alerts have been issued in nine out of the 14 districts of the state for Tuesday.
The IMD also said strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph and occasional gusts of up to 60 kmph are likely along the Kerala-Lakshadweep-Karnataka coasts till July 7 and fishermen have been advised not to go out to sea.
Meanwhile, in view of an orange alert in the wake of monsoon, one team of NDRF has been deployed at Chiplun, Ratnagiri, and one team was deployed at Mahad, Raigad on July 3.
In consultation with local administration, NDRF teams deployed as follows- 1 team in Mumbai, 1 team Nagpur, 1 team at Chiplun, Ratnagiri and 1 team at Mahad, Raigad
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
