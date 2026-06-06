IMD issues orange alert for Kerala, heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand; travellers urged to stay cautious

The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala, triggering heavy rainfall across the state on Friday, damaging vehicles and property, and causing several tree branches to fall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for eight districts for Saturday - Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and others - and a red alert for Sunday for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

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The weather agency also said that thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall and strong winds reaching up to 40 kmph were likely in various parts of these districts.

Heavy rains also caused waterlogging and flooding in many low-lying areas under the Kochi Corporation, leading to protests outside its office.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a sharp drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday after the city received light to moderate rainfall due to a western disturbance. Light rainfall is also on the cards for Saturday.

"Very light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur over North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station), Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Ganaur, Sonipat and Kharkhoda (Haryana)," the IMD said.

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For Uttarakhand, the weather agency has issued a three-day rain alert. An orange alert has been issued for Tehri Garhwal, Nainital, Champawat and Pithoragarh, while a yellow alert has been issued for Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Bageshwar.

Authorities have advised residents and travellers in these districts to exercise caution due to the risks associated with lightning, hail and high-velocity winds.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred across many parts of the state during the past 24 hours, while isolated areas experienced heavy downpours.

Meanwhile, Odisha, reeling under an intense heatwave, is likely to see some relief as the weather agency has predicted thunderstorms and rain over the next four days.

The IMD said hot and humid weather was expected to prevail in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh on 6 June.

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However, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Gajapati districts.

The southwest monsoon has now advanced into parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, parts of Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and the south-west Bay of Bengal. It is further expected to advance into the northeastern states over the next two to three days.

IMD forecast Northeast India Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to persist across the Northeast from June 6 to 11, with the most intense spells expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph are expected over several parts of the region till June 8. Very heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh from June 7-11 and over Assam and Meghalaya from June 6-11.

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South India Widespread rainfall activity is likely across Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu during June 6-11.

Also Read | Monsoon Tracker: IMD says India will see less than average rainfall

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till June 7, while Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are likely to witness intense rain spells through much of the forecast period. Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are also likely across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

East India Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rainfall from June 6-11, with heavy rain likely during June 6-7 and again from June 9-11. Very heavy rainfall is also forecast over the region on June 8.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience heavy rainfall on June 6 and during June 8-10, along with squally weather and strong winds. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely over parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha through the week.

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Also Read | India to launch world’s first rainfall index for weather derivatives on 29 May

Northwest India Rainfall activity is expected to continue over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during June 6-11.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and eastern Uttar Pradesh on June 6 and again on June 11. East Rajasthan may witness thunderstorms and gusty winds till June 11, while Uttarakhand is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on June 6.

Gusty winds, thunderstorms and scattered showers are expected to provide relief from the prevailing heat across parts of northwest India.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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