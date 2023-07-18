IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:51 AM IST
Maharashtra is expected to finally get heavy showers till Friday
Maharashtra, which has remained 19% rainfall deficient since 1 June, is expected to finally get heavy showers till Friday. Deficit rainfall in the state kept kharif sowing 23% lower year-on-year at 9.1 million hectares. This rainfall forecast could have brought respite to farmers, but the met office foresees damage to crops due to water inundation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×