Maharashtra, which has remained 19% rainfall deficient since 1 June, is expected to finally get heavy showers till Friday. Deficit rainfall in the state kept kharif sowing 23% lower year-on-year at 9.1 million hectares. This rainfall forecast could have brought respite to farmers, but the met office foresees damage to crops due to water inundation.

“Maharashtra 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall issued in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts till July 21. 'Yellow' alert issued in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal for tomorrow," said Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai.

While Pune, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are predicted to see heavy to very heavy rainfall from Monday to Friday, Palghar and Thane are seen to witness similar rainfall activity on Wednesday and Thursday. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Due to active monsoon conditions, gradual enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days." the weather office said. “Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected over parts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours."

As squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely along and off North Konkan on 17th to 21st July, the met office has advised fishermen to not venture into the above-mentioned areas from Monday to Friday.

IMD also sees water logging or inundation in most parts of low-lying areas and riverbanks because of the heavy rainfall activity. Disruption is expected to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Major roads and local trains are seen to be affected.

It also predicts damage to crops due to water inundation. Therefore, it advises farmers to provide drainage channels to remove excess water from fields. Farmers are advised to postpone fertiliser applications and spraying pesticides.

The weather office also suggests farmers to keep farm animals indoors during thunderstorms and lightning periods. (Ends)