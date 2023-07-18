IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra

“Due to active monsoon conditions, gradual enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 5 days." the weather office said. “Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also expected over parts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra during the next 24 hours."