IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, expect intense rain causing waterlogging

2 min read.11:20 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Monsoon update on 19 June: India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and other areas of Maharashtra
Orange alert represents alert, which means that people and administration needs to be cautious and prepared.
Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad are expected to receive moderate to intense spells of rain today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the weather agency informed in its daily bulletin, after issuing an orange alert.
“The city may get around 130 mm of rainfall over the next two or three days, which is not alarming by Mumbai standards, but it could cause waterlogging," the official said.
Most parts of Mumbai and its suburbs received moderate showers over the weekend as well. South Mumbai received more rain in comparison to the suburbs with IMD's Colaba observatory recording 67 mm rainfall while the Santacruz observatory recorded 13 mm rainfall.
After receiving low Monsoon showers in the last one week since its arrival rainfall activity is expected to increase this week. For the last few days, in Maharashtra, the sky has remained cloudy in most parts of the state including Mumbai received low intermittent rain.
While it has been over a week since the southwest monsoon arrived in several parts of Maharashtra, including its capital city Mumbai, the statewide rainfall activity for a majority of this period has remained low.
With the fresh spell of rain, the air quality in Mumbai is in the 'good category'. This morning, the system of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a government agency, informed that the overall AQI is at 29 at 8:45 AM.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the westerly winds blowing in along the west coast and a trough from North Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu will collectively cause heavy rains across Maharashtra and its neighbouring states for the next five days -- until June 22 and possibly beyond.
Accordingly, isolated heavy showers have been forecast over South Konkan and Goa from Saturday to Wednesday (June 18-22) and over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from Monday to Wednesday (June 20-22).
Meanwhile, the much-awaited southwest monsoon, have further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh, the remaining parts of Vidarbha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar today.
