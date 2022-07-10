In Telangana, a red alert was issued to eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and Hyderabad. Due to the heavy rainfall witnessed across Telangana, the state machinery has been put on high alert, with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructing the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the departments concerned to take stock of the situation in view of the incessant rains. As per reports, the Chief Secretary will hold video conferences with district collectors to ensure the state is prepared and NDRF and rescue teams have also been asked to be on alert in flood-prone areas.