Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the various departments concerned in the state to take stock of the situation in view of the incessant rains in the state
Just as several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days amidst the wet spell on the state since the onset of a torrential monsoon, parts of Telangana were battered by heavy rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in eight districts of the state for Saturday and Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate rain in the city and suburbs of Mumbai on Saturday, and forecasted the possibility of heavy (64.5 to 115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) at isolated places in the financial capital. A red alert was issued to eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and the capital city Hyderabad. IMD had issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm on Friday till the next 24 hours and also issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10.
With heavy rainfall lashing through Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged and severe waterlogging was also recorded in several parts of the metropolitan on Wednesday.
In Telangana, a red alert was issued to eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and Hyderabad. Due to the heavy rainfall witnessed across Telangana, the state machinery has been put on high alert, with the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructing the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the departments concerned to take stock of the situation in view of the incessant rains. As per reports, the Chief Secretary will hold video conferences with district collectors to ensure the state is prepared and NDRF and rescue teams have also been asked to be on alert in flood-prone areas.
Chief Minister KCR has said that he will be continuously reviewing the situation and following a red alert in both Telangana and Maharashtra, the Chief Minister said that he will review the situation from time to time and also hold a video conference on Saturday or on Sunday. KCR has asked the ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives to be alert in their respective areas.
