IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till Sep 6 morning ahead of Ganpati Visarjan

Mumbai weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has upgraded Yellow alert to Orange till September 6 morning 8:30 am following relentless rains ahead of Ganpati Visarjan. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

The IMD forecast generally cloudy skies over the city for today, September 5, along with a chance of moderate rainfall across both the city and its suburbs.

High tide is likely to take place at 10:39 am with a high tide of 3.94 metres, followed by another at 10:35 pm reaching 3.52 metres. A low tide is expected at 4:43 pm at 1.77 metres, with the next low tide predicted at 4:29 am on September 6, measuring 0.88 metres, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier today.

Rainfall data recorded between 8 am on September 4 and 8 am on September 5 shows the city received 6.75 mm of rain. The eastern suburbs registered 7.39 mm, while the western suburbs experienced the highest rainfall at 15.32 mm.

The weather department has urged residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, to stay cautious during high tide periods, especially if heavy rainfall coincides with rising sea levels.

In the meantime, due to significant rainfall in the catchment areas, water levels in the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai have increased. The data from the BMC said the total water stock in the city's seven reservoirs has reached 95.45 percent of their full capacity, FPJ reported. The BMC mentioned the combined water storage in these reservoirs is now 13,81,475 million litres, representing 95.45 percent of their total storage capacity.

Mumbai weather As per the IMD's forecast, Mumbai and its suburbs can expect sporadic heavy rainfall on Saturday, which will likely to have predominantly overcast skies with periods of intense showers, combined with muggy and oppressive weather. Daytime temperatures are anticipated to stay around 30–31°C, while nighttime lows will be near 24°C, providing minimal relief from the damp and uncomfortable conditions.

Starting September 7, Mumbai is expected to see a gradual decline in rainfall intensity. According to the IMD, moderate showers are likely on Sunday and Monday, offering some respite for commuters. By September 9 and 10, the city may receive only light rain, with no weather alerts issued for these days, suggesting a welcome pause in the ongoing heavy monsoon conditions.