IMD issues orange alert for rain, hailstorm in these states till 2 May. See full forecast4 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for rainfall and hailstorm in several states across the country. As the daily weather oscillates between scorching heat and dark clouds bringing heavy rainfall, the weather department assures that the heatwave would not be tormenting the country, at least till the next three days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×