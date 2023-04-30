The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for rainfall and hailstorm in several states across the country. As the daily weather oscillates between scorching heat and dark clouds bringing heavy rainfall, the weather department assures that the heatwave would not be tormenting the country, at least till the next three days.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, IMD wrote, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India. Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India."

List of states where alert has been issued

30 April: Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada

1 May: West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

2 May: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand

3 May: Uttarakhand, Rajasthan

Orange Alert for Uttarakhand

Following the continuous snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, IMD issued an alert for hailstorms and thunderstorms in the state for the next four days from Sunday, according to an official release.

"The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for bad weather in the state for the next four days from today. An alert has been issued for hailstorm and thunderstorm with a speed of 70 km per hour and heavy snowfall in areas above 3500 meters," read the release.

Informing about the unclear and bad weather in the state, the release said, "It has been snowing intermittently for the last thirteen days in Kedarnath Dham. The snowfall process started in Dham on April 18 and the snowfall which started in the afternoon on Saturday also continued till night."

"The weather is not clear in Kedarnath even from this morning. Due to snowfall, it is getting cold in Kedarnath," added the release.

Orange Alert in Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2.

This comes as a result of rainfall in the state over the past twenty-four hours. The temperatures in the capital city and the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh have also dipped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Alerts for the rest of India

Northwest India:

-Moderate rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/ gusty winds over the plains of Northwest India during next 5 days.

-Hailstorm activity very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during 30 April-2 May, over Uttarakhand during next 5 days; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from 1-2 May

-Similar conditions will prevail over Rajasthan on 30th April and 03rd May. Thundersquall very likely over Uttarakhand on 2 and 3 May.

-Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu division on 02nd May and Himachal Pradesh on 1 and 2 May.

-Dust storm very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan during 03rd-04th May.

Central India:

-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over the region during next 5 days.

- Hailstorm very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh today.

-Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh on 30 April

South India:

-Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over the region during next 5 days.

-Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala 30 April, over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu 1 May.

-Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on 30 April, over South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 30 April-2 May, over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 4 days.

East India:

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over the region during next 5 days.

-Hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Odisha and Bihar on 30 April; over Jharkhand and West Bengal and Sikkim on 30 April and 1 May.

-Heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 30 April-2 May, over Odisha on 30 April.

Northeast India:

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds very likely over the region during next 5 days.

-Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during 1-2 May, over Assam and Meghalaya during 1-4 May.

West India:

-Rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over the region during next 5 days.

-Hailstorm activity very likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada