The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for North India in the wake of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country. It also issued a rainfall alert in four districts of Kerala including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.

Speaking to ANI, IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Due to Western disturbances a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India. Rainfall in Delhi too will continue for the next three days".

"We have issued a heavy alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region. Similarly, on the eastern side too, heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand to the south Karnataka interior region," he said.

According to the weather office, the temperature throughout the country will stay below due to thunderstorms. In the Delhi-NCR region, Haryana, and Punjab, the temperature is expected to remain 9-10 degrees below. It can rise by 3-5 degrees once cloud start appearing after 3-4 days.

The IMD also issued a warning of thunderstorms and light to moderate spells of rain with gutsy rains in various districts of Maharashtra.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Dhule and Nandurbar during next 3-4 hours," the IMD said.

The weather forecasting agency also urged people to take precautions while moving out.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a yellow alert in the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, and Malappuram.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.