IMD issues orange alert for rain in North India, check full weather forecast2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:49 AM IST
IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert for Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for North India in the wake of heavy rainfall in some parts of the country. It also issued a rainfall alert in four districts of Kerala including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.
