IMD issues orange alert for several districts of Uttarakhand. Details here

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Haridwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning or very intense to extremely intense spell of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts in the next 24 hours, ANI reported {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Bageshwar districts while a yellow alert has been issued for Haridwar, Tehri, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh districts.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand had triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even today, a part of the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Dehradun has collapsed following incessant rain. Devotees faced problems as the way leading to the temple's entrance was partially blocked due to the falling of trees.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand police today urged people to not venture near banks of rivers in view of the continuous heavy rainfall in the State.

Chamoli police took to microblogging site 'X', formerly known as Twitter, to state “Due to the rains in the mountains, the water level of the rivers has increased continuously, due to which frequent landslides are happening at the places along the banks of the river. Chamoli police request you to avoid such places and people living on the banks of the river should be alert." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official Twitter handle of Chamoli police also tweeted a video of a person falling into the river due to a landslide to warn people.

On Friday, the water level in the Pindar River in the Tharali area of Chamoli district surged following heavy rainfall in the state.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents at 52 while another 37 people were injured. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}