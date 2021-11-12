IMD weather forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange alert for six districts of Kerala on Saturday (November 13) and for five districts on Sunday (November 14).

For Saturday, heavy rain alert is issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki. Five districts where alert has been issued for Sunday are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted heavy to very rainfall over Kerala during next three days. “Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala during next 3 days," it said.

The department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Karaikal & Puducherry and south interior Karnataka during next 5 days and over south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

The Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

