The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for six districts - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod- of Kerala for today. It has also issued yellow alert for the rest of the districts in the southern state, which has been witnessing heavy fall in the past few days.

An orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6cm to 20cm of rain. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 to 11cm while a red alert is issued when there is a likelihood of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of the state affecting Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam districts the most. In the last 24 hours, the districts of Kollam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Thrissur were affected the most.

Kerala has received 833.8 mm rain during the period of October 1 to 15 while the normal average rainfall was 407.2 mm. There is a departure of 105%.

Pathanamthitta district received 194% extra rain during this period, followed by Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode districts showing 127, 116 and 111% large excess departure.

The eastern part of Kollam district on Sunday received heavy rainfall with the weather station at Punalur recording 11.7 cm rain in the last 24 hours.

This resulted in swelling of major rivers and streams in the region affecting the areas of Pathanamthitta and Kollam district downstream towards the west.

Many varsities in the state have postponed the exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday due to the incessant rain while collectors of seven south central districts have declared holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges on Monday.

With inputs from ANI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.